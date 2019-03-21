The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their stories of who has most impacted their life, important lessons they’ve learned, or the story of a life-changing experience.
All seniors age 65 and older are invited to enter this free contest. Legible double-spaced entries of three pages or fewer will be judged, with winners announced at a special “Legacies Tea” to be held May 4 at the Harrison Senior Center in Waco.
The contest’s goal is to encourage seniors to look at their lives in a meaningful way, and then share a part of it with future generations through their stories.
Entries should be mailed to: Legacies, c/o Rose Moyer, P.O. Box 895, Hewitt, TX 76643.
Deadline for entry is April 12. For more information or for any questions, send an email to rosemoyer1@aol.com.