The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has awarded $3,000 scholarships to China Spring’s Malori Brown (right) and Hunter Littleton.
Malori is valedictorian of her class with a 4.47 grade-point average. She is the vice president of National Honor Society, a member of the choir, Peer Assistance and Leadership, and Cougars in Action.
She plans to attend West Virginia University, where she will major in exercise physiology and forensic science. She will also compete on the riflery team.
She is the daughter of Joel and Miranda Brown.
Hunter is in the top 10 of his class with a grade-point average of 4.35. He played football, soccer and track.
He is also involved in National Honor Society, Peer Assistance and Leadership, and UIL academic competition. He plans to attend the University of Texas and study government and law.
He is the son of Chris and Tiffany Littleton.
Malori and Hunter were selected from more than 40 applicants.
The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has now awarded $83,000 in scholarships to college-bound China Spring High School seniors. The fund is named after longtime China Spring basketball and golf coach Randy Leasley, who died in 2004.