The Leadership Waco Class XXXIV completed a group community service project for Mission Waco, giving two rooms at the youth center a floor-to-ceiling makeover.
“With over 45 students in our youth after-school program, we hope to empower teenagers to be creative and dynamic leaders in their families, schools and communities while exposing them to new and eye-opening opportunities,” said John Calaway, executive director of Mission Waco.
“Our youth center is a gathering place and safe environment where students can learn, be mentored, and just have fun! For years our computer lab and homework rooms were basic, uncomfortable, and our students did not utilize the space. But now, thanks to Leadership Waco, we can’t keep our students out of the rooms. They love reading, doing their homework and practicing computer skills in a space that feels comfortable, that they enjoy.”
Each year, the Leadership Waco class chooses a community service project to work on throughout the course of the program, typically completing the project near the end of the program.
“What a fun opportunity to work with Mission Waco,” said local business owner Christi Proctor, who assisted the group with the makeover this year. “We loved working on a creative space for these amazing and inspiring young people. They are our future.”
Brazos Valley Carpet One Floor and Home donated the flooring for the Mission Waco youth rooms; Sherwin-Williams donated all the paint.
Sponsors of the Leadership Waco Class XXXIV include Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Baylor University and Providence Healthcare Network.
Leadership Waco informs, educates and motivates class members through a series of monthly meetings on topics from health care to economic development and philanthropy.
The newest Leadership Waco class is number XXXV. It includes 30 business and civic leaders representing a variety of industries throughout the Waco area.
Applications for the next class will be announced in the spring of 2019. For more information, contact Rachel Martinez at 757-5633 or visit wacochamber.com.
Leadership Waco Class XXXV
Jordy Barksdale, Magnolia; Joshua Blake, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home; Jennifer Branch, Greater Waco Chamber; Nick Brown, Capstone Mechanical; Alissa Carroll, Community Bank & Trust; Paige Corley, Providence Healthcare Network; Dustin Coufal, Extraco Events Center; Grady Crowson Sr., Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP; Marissa Davenport, Dwyer Group; Christy DeLeon, TFNB; Jenn Felton, Lucra Real Estate/Felton Ranches; Jordan Gandy, The UPS Store; Benjamin Gomez, New York Life Insurance Co.; Shannon Hankhouse, Tarleton State University; Jordan Hannah, Baylor University; Nicole Herring, Providence Healthcare Network; Nicole Hogan, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center; Michael Holcomb, Extraco Banks; Katie Holcomb, ESC Region 12; Travis Louge, Texas First State Bank; Stephanie Maultsby, McLennan Community College; Austin Meek, Waco Business News; Laura Page, Clayton Boyd State Farm; Everett Phipps, Insurors of Texas; Justin Pond, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center; Ryan Rogers, Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP; Stephanie Schwab, Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee PLLC; Clay Springer, Rapoport Academy; Bobby Tatum Jr., Waco Fire Department; and Barrett Thomas, Blanchard & Thomas LLP.