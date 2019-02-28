Lakeshore Estates, a senior living and retirement community, crowned two residents as this year’s Valentine’s Day king and queen on Feb. 14.
Residents and their families and friends dined on white linens and candlelit tables as they were treated to steak and lobster, along with a dessert and wine bar.
Afterward, guests were invited to listen and dance to the music of Bruce Carbonara, who serenaded them with classic Frank Sinatra tunes. Toward the end of the night, Al Bermeister and Janell Kaminsky were crowned queen and king after a close vote by the residents.
They were presented with a bouquet of red roses and shared a sweet moment in the homemade photo booth in the dining room.