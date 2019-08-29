Teachers and aides from the La Vega Primary School Phil Bancale Campus learned how to use an innovative 3D program at a staff development training before classes began.
The zSpace program provides applications for hands-on exploration, thanks to a 3D interactive experience that offers augmented reality and virtual reality for students.
The district was able to purchase the technology through a generous grant from the Cooper Foundation, according to Lori Mynarcik, administrative assistant to the superintendent’s office.
