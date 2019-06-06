Dillon Dunn, of Bellmead, will join outstanding junior high school students from across the nation this summer to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
The conference is one of the Envision family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Dillon was nominated to attend the forum by eighth-grade teacher Demetrice Conner at La Vega Junior High School George Dixon Campus.
Dillon takes part in honors classes, plays football and has attended AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) bridge programs each summer starting in sixth grade, all while maintaining A-B honor roll grades.
In August he will be joining the ROTC program , continuing football, taking honors and AP classes, participating in AVID, and will be starting the Early College High School.
He hopes to become an athletic director and history teacher.
The family raised money through the GoFundMe website and worked with Bubba’s 33.
