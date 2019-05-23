The La Vega ISD Teachers of the Year for 2019 were honored with a limo ride to lunch on May 10 as part of their special day of recognition. Each was picked up at their respective campus and taken to Ridgewood Country Club to have lunch with the board president and the executive team. The limo was sponsored by the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce, Legacy Limousines and La Vega ISD. Lunch was provided by American Bank. Shown here are (from left): Superintendent Dr. Sharon M. Shields, LaRonda Benson from La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus, Kim Henderson from La Vega Elementary School, Kenneth Maedgen from La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus, Veronica Olvera from La Vega Primary Phil Bancale Campus, Shelly Trevino from La Vega High School, and Henry C. Jennings, president of the board of trustees.