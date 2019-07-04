La Vega ISD honors first responders 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email La Vega ISD honored local first responders with a hamburger picnic lunch on June 12. It was the second year for the school district to hold the event. Lori Mynarcik photos Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save La Vega ISD honored local first responders with a hamburger picnic lunch on June 12. It was the second year for the school district to hold the event. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you The Latest Australian freed in N. Korea keeps mum about detention Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California Trump celebrates 'greatest political journey' in history June jobs report could show whether US economy is weakening Albuquerque blocks homemade skate ramp made from man's ashes Check It Out You could win $250! What's your favorite Waco mural? Facebook Twitter SMS Email Latest Slideshows Cattle Baron's Ball: June 29, 2019 Wanted around the Waco / McLennan County area Photos: Notable Deaths in 2019 ‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’ at Waco Civic Theatre: June 30, 2019 Editor's Picks Staff recruiting starts for Harwell jail ahead of county takeover Rep. Flores touts newly expanded Math for Early Learners Academy at Baylor Tariffs could send fireworks prices skyrocketing State to seek death penalty in 2 capital murder cases First responders preparing Fourth of July fireworks enforcement push Downtown design discussions, entertainment incentives on council agenda Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jul 5 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, Jul 5, 2019 Jul 5 Darrell Ray Fri, Jul 5, 2019 Jul 5 “Healing Waters” exhibit opening - Dr Pepper Museum Fri, Jul 5, 2019 Jul 5 United We Stand Concert Fri, Jul 5, 2019 Jul 5 Heart O' Texas Speedway auto racing Fri, Jul 5, 2019 More events Local Ads PRACO PAWN SHOP ALLEN SAMUELS DODGE PRACO PAWN SHOP ShopBrazos Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram l Waco TX 201 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 254-772-1000 Website Coupons Vehicles Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Website Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE