The La Vega ISD Child Nutrition Department held its sixth annual Future Chef Culinary Competition at the La Vega Intermediate School H.P. Miles Campus. Each student who competed had a La Vega High School student mentor who participates in the culinary program at the high school. The school district incorporates the winning entry into its cafeteria menus. The winners are (from left) third place, Zeria Myles Marzae (fifth grade) and mentor Timothy Carr, “Pink Stuff;” first place, Giavanna Zuniga (sixth grade) and mentor Jaelyn Maladdie, “Banana Granola Delights;” and second place, Areli Ortiz (fifth grade) and mentor Juana Delafuente, “Energy Bites.”