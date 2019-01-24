Mia Moody-Ramirez, Ph.D., has been named the new department chair for the department of journalism, public relations and new media at Baylor University.
She will begin her new role this summer after longtime chair Dr. Sara Stone retires on May 31.
Moody-Ramirez has been the department’s graduate program director. Last year she was named one of nine Institute for Diverse Leadership (IDL) in Journalism and Communication fellows, which offers training for women and people of color that want to go into leadership positions.
She is taking a one-week trip to Howard University to shadow its administration as training for her new position, as well as a trip to Houston for an administrative conference for the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Moody-Ramirez, who previously worked as a reporter at the Tribune-Herald, will continue to be the adviser of the National Association of Black Journalists chapter. She plans to teach one class per semester.