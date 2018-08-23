Sherri Johnson McDonald, president of Johnson Roofing in Robinson, was elected as the 42nd president of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas.
As 2018 president, she follows in the footsteps of her father, Bill Johnson, who was RCAT president in 1986. McDonald is the second woman president in the group’s 42-year history.
She is the third generation in her family in the roofing business. Now in its 77th year of operation, Johnson Roofing is embracing technological changes, placing an increased emphasis on training, and creating stronger efficiencies in project management, she said.
Nurturing strong relationships with customers and their roofing team continues to remain a priority, Johnson said.
“The most important quality for leadership is credibility,” McDonald said. “People must be able to trust you, or they won’t follow you. Treat your team and your customers how you would want to be treated — with honor and respect.”
Founded in 1975, RCAT is a statewide trade association of roofing and waterproofing contractors. RCAT’s mission is to help members operate successfully by providing continuing education, industry contacts and networking.
Among its awards, Johnson Roofing has been named Texas Family Business of the Year and a Texas Treasure Award recipient.