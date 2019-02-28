Morgan Wray was crowned the new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo on Feb. 20 at the Extraco Events Center.
Morgan is the daughter of Melissa Wray and Michael Wray. She is a junior at Reicher Catholic High School, where she is a member of the varsity soccer and cross country teams, National Honor Society and the marketing team.
Outside of school, she volunteers for various political campaigns and associations, and works as a counselor at Camp Longhorn. She is also involved in Symphony Belles.
In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must have at least 100 hours of volunteer service in the community and a minimum of $500 sold in presale HOT Fair & Rodeo tickets. She also must participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience.
In addition to being named Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Morgan will receive a $1,000 scholarship along with other prizes. She will make appearances in parades, schools, rodeos and be the hostess of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for Oct. 3-13.
Rebecca Heldenbrand of Waco High School was named first runner-up.
The primary purpose of the Sweetheart Program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo year-round in the community.
For more information about the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, visit hotfair.com.