The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is looking to fill its 2019 Sweetheart roster with young women from Waco and surrounding areas with a heart to serve the community.
Applications are available and due by noon on Feb. 1.
Selection of the Sweethearts is based on personal interviews, personality, congeniality, poise and communications skills. Eligible Sweetheart contestants can also compete for the title of Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.
The primary purpose of the Sweetheart program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. They sell discounted fair and rodeo tickets and/or sponsorships as well as serving as public relations ambassadors.
Sweethearts volunteer a minimum of 100 hours throughout the year of which 30 hours will be served during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, running Oct. 3-13.
The Sweetheart Committee has also incorporated scholarship opportunities into the program with approximately $5,000 awarded each year.
Sweethearts assist the HOT Fair & Rodeo by distributing rodeo programs and presenting awards for numerous events such as the livestock show, mutton bustin’ and more. Year-round duties include representing the fair and rodeo at parades, festivals, events and fundraisers/benefits in the Waco-McLennan County area.
Applications can be picked up from a local high school counselor, online at hotfair.com or in the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Office at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.