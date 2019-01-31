The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo presented by H-E-B is accepting applications for its scholarship program.
Applications are available from a high school counselor, online at hotfair.com or at the fair office at 4601 Bosque Blvd. All applications must be postmarked on or before March 15.
The scholarship program began in 1995, awarding scholarships with a total value of $1,700 to the youth of Waco. Over the years, the number of scholarships has greatly increased and last year a total of $143,000 in academic scholarships were awarded to 48 Central Texas students.
To date, more than $3 million overall has been committed. The scholarship committee strives to provide financial assistance to students who have proven academic and leadership abilities, good citizenship and financial need.
Applicants are evaluated on leadership, citizenship, neatness of application, financial need and academic performance. Each applicant must provide a sealed official high school transcript, recommendation letter from a principal or counselor, two letters of recommendation from non- family members and a one-page essay.
“This scholarship program is at the heart of why we do what we do,” said Wes Allison, president/CEO of the Extraco Events Center and the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. “The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is committed to assisting Central Texas students further their education through scholarship dollars since the cost of education continues to rise and is almost out of reach for some very promising students.”
The HOT Fair & Rodeo is Oct. 3-13.