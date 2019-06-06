The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded 48 scholarships totaling $153,000 to Central Texas students for the 2018-19 academic year. It is the largest amount the organization has given for academic scholarships to date.
Students and their families attended the Scholar Recognition Banquet, underwritten by Alliance Bank Central Texas, at the Carleen Bright Arboretum Pavilion May 16.
Eight scholarships were awarded to TSTC students and four scholarships went to Texas Tech University students.
Laynie Grisham of Connally High School received the Top Scholar award and Board of Directors Scholarship in the amount of $15,000. Halee Wise of Waco High School received the Reserve Top Scholar award and Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship for $10,000.
In college, Grisham plans to pursue a degree in nursing and wants to become a registered nurse.
Both the Top Scholar and Reserve Top Scholar recipients were also Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweethearts.
“We are honored to announce these scholarships for these very deserving students,” CEO and President Wes Allison said. “Providing scholarships to the youth in this area is a core part of our mission here at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. And we wish these students the best of luck in their future education and hope to see some or all of them come back to the Central Texas area to build their careers and futures after they finish their education.”
Students receiving scholarships represented the following schools: Belton, Bosqueville, Bremond, Brenham, Bryan, Cameron Yoe, China Spring, Clifton, Connally, Copperas Cove, Covenant Homeschool , Elgin, Gatesville, Gateway College Preparatory, Groesbeck, Hamilton, Holland, Hubbard, Lorena, Mart, McGregor, Meridian World School (Round Rock), Pflugerville Hendrickson, Reicher Catholic, Riesel, Robinson, St. Dominic Savio Catholic, St. Paul Catholic (Shiner), TSTC, Texas Tech, Waco, West and Whitney.
The scholarships are part of the HOT Fair & Rodeo’s annual commitment of providing scholarships to Texas students. Since its beginning, the organization has committed more than $3 million to the youth of Central Texas.