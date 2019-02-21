The Holland Volunteer Fire Department purchased a 2018 Super Duty F-750 thanks to a $192,000 grant through the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.
“This new addition to our fleet will have multipurpose capabilities,” Assistant Fire Chief Joey Perez said. “The foam system makes it capable of functioning as a wildland apparatus and also in response to structure and vehicle fires. It will give us the ability for a quick knockdown whatever the situation may be.”
Firefighting foam is used for fire suppression. It cools the fire and coats the fuel, preventing contact with oxygen. The firefighter spreads a blanket of foam on the area involved, smothering the fire and decreasing the possibility of it reigniting.
“The new large brush truck is in service and has been used several times,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator. “It will be a huge asset to Holland VFD because of its ability to carry 1,000 gallons of water and the addition of a compressed-air foam system, 20-gallon foam tank and bumper nozzle make the truck an up-to-date firefighting apparatus.”
Perez said manpower can sometimes be an issue, especially when volunteers are at their regular jobs. The truck can be used to respond to a call with just a couple of volunteers.