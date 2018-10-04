The Waco Historic Landmark Preservation Commission held its annual Historic Preservation Excellence Awards ceremony at the Houdini and Reservation Room in the Waco Hippodrome Theatre on Sept. 13.
This year’s award recipients are (information taken from remarks at the ceremony):
Montgomery Construction & Roofing and McLennan County for Excellence in Restoration of the Themis Statue at McLennan County Courthouse
After 115 years, McLennan County officials said Themis had earned her retirement. A storm carrying 65 mph wind gusts ripped the left arm from the 18-foot-tall goddess of justice in mid-2014. Due to the fragility of the original zinc statue, county commissioners agreed to have the statue replicated instead of trying to replace her left arm and scales of justice.
The county awarded Montgomery Construction and Roofing of Lorena a contract to replace Themis. Robinson Iron Corp. in Alexander City, Alabama, duplicated the statue. The original Themis was lowered in July 2017. On Jan. 6, more than a dozen vehicles with crews from Montgomery Construction used two cranes to load the new duplicate Themis onto a flatbed trailer to haul her from Lorena to downtown Waco as they prepared to hoist her onto the courthouse.
The new Themis is made from a stronger cast aluminum material than the zinc original.
Larry Irkin, senior principal of Architexas, and Susan Frocheur, principal of Architexas also were recognized.
The late Kent Keeth for recognition of Excellence in Education
Kent Keeth was a dedicated and active member of the Waco community, as well as a long-serving director of the Texas Collection at Baylor University. Keeth’s 30 years of leadership made The Texas Collection a vital resource for students, scholars, community members and others interested in the history of Baylor University, Texas history and the cultural development of Texas.
The Marshall, Texas, native attended Baylor University and graduated in 1960. He majored in history, but had a wide range of interests and skills, minoring in English, Spanish, philosophy and economics. He went on from Baylor to earn an M.A. in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1961 and a Master of Library Science degree from the University of California at Berkeley the following year.
Keeth served as an archivist for the Eugene C. Barker Texas History Center at the University of Texas at Austin. On June 1, 1973, at the request of Baylor President Abner McCall, Keeth returned to his alma mater as director of the Texas Collection.
Keeth believed that the Texas Collection should serve as a repository for early Texas history while also having an eye toward future researchers and scholars who will want to understand Texas culture. Under his direction, the Texas Collection acquired maps, documents and other artifacts that told the story of a time before Texas was a Republic, along with contemporary books, magazines, papers, postcards, photographs — anything that captured Texas as it developed.
In 1981, Gov. Bill Clements appointed Keeth to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board, on which he served with distinction for many years.
Keeth married Lucy Lee Smith, a fellow librarian at the University of Texas at Austin, in 1973. They served together at the Baylor libraries and were active in the Waco community, helping establish the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association in 1984.
Lucy Keeth died in 1999 after two bouts with cancer. Kent Keeth announced his retirement from Baylor University in 2003 though he stayed active in the community. He died on Dec. 29, 2017.
Jed and Rebecca Walker for Excellence of an Adaptive Reuse of a Commercial Structure for the Pioneer Professional Building, 823 Washington Ave.
Pioneer Savings and Loan was founded in Waco in 1922. It had the marble-fronted building at 823 Washington Ave. built in 1955 during a postwar housing boom. There was a law firm in the upstairs area at the time.
Southwest Savings bought the Pioneer Savings and Loan Company in 1987, but the company failed in 1991 during the savings and loan crisis. Its assets were sold to a Kilgore company that closed the branches downtown and on Valley Mills Drive.
The building remained vacant until 2008 when it was purchased — along with most of the 800 block of Washington Avenue — by Gordon Robinson. He sold it to George E. “Jed” Walker, president of Walker Partners Engineering Firm, in 2017. Keith Bailey of RBDR Architects was hired to design the remodel.
Recognizing that it is one of the few mid-century designs in downtown Waco, Walker did not want to make any radical alterations to the look of the building. It is notable for its black and white marble exterior, its corner atrium, large windows and original floors of terrazzo and travertine.
The entire building was gutted and reconstructed around the original building foundation and frame. A new elevator was installed, but the old elevator shaft was preserved, complete with a skylight that allows sunlight into all floors.
Walker Partners Engineering now calls its renovated Waco office the Pioneer Professional Building, paying homage to the original Pioneer Savings and Loan building. With about 35 employees in Waco, Walker Partners occupies the entire first floor and portions of the second floor.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute for Excellence of an Adaptive Reuse of a Commercial Structure for the Dr Pepper Museum Annex Building, 318 S. Fifth St.
The structure that sits at 318 S. Fifth St. is known as the Dr Pepper Annex, an extension of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute. It was built as the Kellum & Rotan Wholesale Grocery, later becoming the Rotan Grocery Company, and then the Shear Grocery Company.
In 2000, it was purchased by the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute from Caritas. Caritas continued to use the building for a short time after the sale while its new facility was being constructed. Once Caritas relocated, restoration work on the exterior began to return the building to its original appearance as it had undergone numerous exterior “modernizations,” which eliminated many of the structure’s original features.
The building was originally a two-story structure, constructed in an “L” shape around 1885. By 1889, the “L” had been filled in to achieve a mostly square shape. The upper floor was damaged significantly by the 1953 Waco tornado and was subsequently removed.
A structural analysis of the original portions of the building revealed significant structural problems throughout, which were stabilized and rebuilt as necessary. Upon completion of the exterior facade restoration and the comprehensive structural work, a new roof was installed and a systematic renovation began on the interior to transform the group of buildings which comprise the Dr Pepper Museum into a campus-like atmosphere around an outdoor courtyard.
The restored and renovated building contains the business offices for the museum, plus educational classrooms, a new soda fountain, gift shop, exhibit storage rooms, a workshop and large exhibit gallery.
Reed’s Flowers for Sustained Excellence for a Commercial Structure, 1029 Austin Ave.
In 1930, Albert Reed opened a second shop at 1025 Austin Ave. with the help from some friends in the Waco Founder Lions Club. The loan of a refrigerator and a rent-free building to house the shop enabled him to get the store up and running, despite the economy of the Great Depression.
Though the Reeds could not always afford to ship in cut flowers, they ensured Reed’s Flowers was always stocked with roses and marigolds they grew in their greenhouses.
Business took off in the years following the Depression. Wolfe’s Flowers, just down the street, proved to be the shop’s largest competitor, until it moved out to South 12th Street following World War II. Reed Flowers Inc. moved down the street to a new shop at 1029 Austin Ave. in the late 1950s.
Albert Reed continued to operate the flower shop with no intention of retirement, sharing his love of flowers and plants with his son, Harry. Albert and his wife, Blanche, died in 1990, leaving the shop to Harry Reed.
Although the greenhouses were sold in 2000, Harry Reed continues to carry out his father’s legacy on Austin Avenue.
New Hope Baptist Church for Sustained Excellence for an Institutional Structure, 915 N. Sixth St.
Organized in 1866, New Hope Baptist Church is one of the oldest African-American churches in Waco. The end of the Civil War brought new freedoms to black people residing in Waco.
Though blacks had previously been allowed limited worship opportunities at First Baptist Church of Waco, several congregants desired to found a church of their own. Assisted by Baylor University President Rufus Burleson and First Baptist Pastor S.G. O’Bryan, 18 black members of First Baptist formed a Missionary Baptist church on June 10, 1866.
They named the church New Hope, a title befitting the spirit of optimism that fueled its establishment.
From humble beginnings, New Hope Baptist grew to become one of the more well-known black congregations in Waco. The church first met in an old foundry building on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Sixth Street, a dilapidated space the church rented for $2 a month. However, this space soon proved insufficient.
In 1867, New Hope built its first church building, a humble box-shaped structure measuring 30 by 40 feet, in partnership with a local Methodist church. Both groups shared the facility, holding services on alternating Sundays. That building did not last very long before it was torn down to make way for a school for African-American youths from McLennan County.
In 1884, under the leadership of the church’s seventh pastor, a large two-story brick church was constructed for the still-growing church. This building served New Hope until the current church was built in 1923 at the corner of Sixth Street and Bosque Boulevard.
New Hope Baptist was perhaps best known for its music programs. While the church had an informal choir as early as 1886, it wasn’t until 1895 that a structured music ministry was established under Dr. G.S. Conner and his wife, Mattie. Notable members of New Hope’s music ministry through the years include Jules Bledsoe, the grandson of Stephen Cobb and later an international opera star, and Vivienne Malone-Mayes, one of the first African-Americans to receive an advanced degree in mathematics and the first African-American professor at Baylor University.
New Hope is active in the community with food/clothing drives, supporting charities, and volunteering weekly in a number of Waco schools to assist students in grasping concepts and absorbing information.
Amy Normand for recognition of Excellence in Residential Restoration for The Morrow House, 724 N. 19th St.
The recently renovated, one-story Victorian house is a prime example of residential historic restoration. It features elaborate Victorian trim, 9-foot windows, a complex roofline and a basement.
The house was built around 1887, the first home in the Sanger Heights Neighborhood, for the family of Jacob and Sarah Levinski. Jacob Levinski, a Jewish immigrant from Poland, owned a successful jewelry store on Austin Avenue.
This wood-frame, one story, was not particularly imposing in size, but it did sport a good deal of Victorian ornament, the sort used on many larger two-story Victorian houses in Waco. The house has ornament similar to that used by Waco architect W.W. Larmour, who had designed the first synagogue for Temple Rodef Sholom, which was dedicated in 1881, and the Main Building and Burleson Hall at Baylor University, which were completed in 1886.
The Levinskis built the house on a large lot of what was then sparsely settled prairie but later sold off portions of the lot for income lived in the house through the 1930s. In that same decade, the family of James and Lyda Wood bought the house. The house fell into steep decline after Lyda Wood, a violin teacher, moved out in the late 1980s.
Fast forward to March 2015. The home was in great disrepair, red-tagged by the city and at risk for demolition. The Waco Historic Landmark Preservation Commission voted for a delay of demolition of the historic home to allow opportunity for renovation. An article was written in the Waco Tribune Herald by J.B. Smith to help raise awareness.
Amy Normand, a Hurst resident whose daughter attends Baylor University, was driving down Morrow Avenue that spring with a real estate agent when she spotted the house that looked every bit like the squatter’s haven it was. It had foil on the windows, vines growing through the wall and a red tag marking it as unsafe for habitation.
She said when she first saw the house, she ran right through the stop sign in front of it. Even though it had been abandoned and littered with trash, the beauty and craftsmanship was shining through. She had to know more, and thus began a journey to preserve and breathe some life back into that house.
A member of the Waco Historic Landmark Preservation Commission, Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe, volunteered his Baylor University class on historic preservation to study the blocks surrounding the endangered home to see what could be learned about the owners of this house and their neighbors.
Among many interesting facts about the home, they were able to find that the endangered house, it turns out, was easily the oldest in the neighborhood.
Joey and Amy Normand purchased the home and immediately began renovations. Amy Normand said that once the property was cleaned up and the remodel was underway many elderly people visited the site. At one point in its history the home was owned by a local servant and Sunday school teacher. She taught piano and violin lessons in the home for many years.
The elderly people who were visiting used to be her students. They shared stories with the Normands of visiting the home as children. Some would even set up their pop-up chairs in the front yard and give tours of the progress of the home.
All 33 windows were hand-restored, along with the original trim on the exterior. Many of the interior doors were salvaged. The original wood ceilings and shiplap are now exposed, showing off the high ceilings and beautiful walls. The original pocket doors are still in operation and the transom windows are hanging above each doorway.
Amy Normand said that the success of this home does not rest on just one person but the many that helped along the way. The first call was to the city of Waco planning director, Clint Peters. He also serves as the historic preservation officer for the city. Thanks to the demolition delay that was granted by the Historic Landmark Preservation Commission, the home was saved.
Senior planner Beatriz Wharton answered numerous emails and phone calls to help along the way. The construction crew of Crown Construction of Lorena, including contractor Chuck Walker, was patient with all the wishes of the new owners and went above and beyond with excellence to make it what it is today, all while preserving its integrity.