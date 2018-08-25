Hispanic scholarships

The Organization of Hispanic Veterans in McLennan County presented $12,500 in scholarships to graduates of University High, Waco High and Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High schools. Recipients are (kneeling, from left) Salma Barrientos, Janet Moreno, Valeria Rosales, Elizabeth Deleon, Alexia Galaviz, Esmeralda Castelan, (standing) Ismael Lopez, Alyana Tovar, Ana Balderas, Alejandra Puente, Galilea Puente, Vanesa Manriquez, Sarina Chavez, and Eddie Ramos. Not pictured is Isabela Loazno. Also pictured in the back are OHV members Jimmy Duarte, vice president; Ray Olivarez, treasurer; and Leonard Montelongo Jr. (right), who also is the University High Teacher of the Year. The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Day Scholarship Banquet will be Sept. 20 at the Waco Convention Center.

 Jimmy Duarte photo

The Organization of Hispanic Veterans in McLennan County presented scholarships to graduates of University High, Waco Hgh and Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School.

Scholarships totaling $12,500 were distributed to the students, who will attend McLennan Community College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Austin.

The recipients are Ana Balderas, Salma Barrientos, Esmeralda Castelan, Sarina Chavez, Elizabeth Deleon, Alexia Galaviz, Ismael Lopez, Isabela Lozano, Vanesa Manriquez, Janet Moreno, Alejandra Puente, Galilea Puente, Eddie Ramos, Valeria Rosales, and Alyana Tovar.

The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Day Scholarship Banquet will be held Sept. 20 at the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Room. Reserve tables cost $400. Individual tickets cost $50. For complete details, visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hispanicveterans.

