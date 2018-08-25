The Organization of Hispanic Veterans in McLennan County presented scholarships to graduates of University High, Waco Hgh and Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School.
Scholarships totaling $12,500 were distributed to the students, who will attend McLennan Community College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Austin.
The recipients are Ana Balderas, Salma Barrientos, Esmeralda Castelan, Sarina Chavez, Elizabeth Deleon, Alexia Galaviz, Ismael Lopez, Isabela Lozano, Vanesa Manriquez, Janet Moreno, Alejandra Puente, Galilea Puente, Eddie Ramos, Valeria Rosales, and Alyana Tovar.
The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Day Scholarship Banquet will be held Sept. 20 at the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Room. Reserve tables cost $400. Individual tickets cost $50. For complete details, visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hispanicveterans.