The Organization of Hispanic Veterans in McLennan County presented $12,500 in scholarships to graduates of University High, Waco High and Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High schools. Recipients are (kneeling, from left) Salma Barrientos, Janet Moreno, Valeria Rosales, Elizabeth Deleon, Alexia Galaviz, Esmeralda Castelan, (standing) Ismael Lopez, Alyana Tovar, Ana Balderas, Alejandra Puente, Galilea Puente, Vanesa Manriquez, Sarina Chavez, and Eddie Ramos. Not pictured is Isabela Loazno. Also pictured in the back are OHV members Jimmy Duarte, vice president; Ray Olivarez, treasurer; and Leonard Montelongo Jr. (right), who also is the University High Teacher of the Year. The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Day Scholarship Banquet will be Sept. 20 at the Waco Convention Center.