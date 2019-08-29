The Hill College Police Academy held a graduation ceremony Aug. 6 for its first class of cadets at the Texas Heritage Museum in Hillsboro.
The cadets selected and presented the excellence in teaching award to instructor Tony Giardino. Giardino has been with the Benbrook Police Department since 1983, and is currently a part-time officer and a full-time professor of political science and history at Tarrant County Community College’s South Campus.
The graduates and their hometowns include: Dakota Wells, of Cleburne; Noe Moreno, of Clifton, who was presented with a leadership award; and Christopher Roman Sosa, of Fort Worth, who was presented with an academic achievement award for having the highest overall scores in the academy.
Following the graduation ceremony, Moreno was badged by the Burleson Police Department, who then asked for Moreno’s wife, Carmen, who is a Waco police officer, and his two sons, Noe Jr., 7, and Maddex, 3, to do the honor of pinning their dad.
The Hill College Police Academy began offering classes in March. The basic academy program involves over 800 hours of classroom and hands-on training.
The next class will begin in January with the start of the spring semester. Admission requirements and forms can be found at www.hillcollege.edu/policeacademy.
For more information about the program, contact Police Academy Coordinator Mike Hughes at mwhughes@hillcollege.edu or 254-659-7983.
