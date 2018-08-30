Hill College business program coordinator and instructor Katy Holden has been selected as the Post Secondary Teacher of the Year by the Texas Business and Technology Educators Association (TBTEA).
“It was a huge honor to receive this award and represent Hill College,” said Holden, who has taught accounting and business at Hill College in Hillsboro for nine years.
“We are so proud of Katy,” said Dr. Kayla Kelly, dean of career and technical education. “Her dedication to her students and the program is apparent,” “She is very deserving of this award.”
Business administration/management is found in all industries and is expected to grow by 12 percent in the next several years.
The Hill College business administration program provides knowledge and skills in planning, directing and evaluating business functions essential and efficient for business operations.
The degrees offer management, marketing and academic core courses.