The Hewitt Lions Foundation recently presented a check to Hewitt Elementary School for $5,500.
This grant recognizes that local teachers must often use their own funds to assist students in purchasing needed supplies. Lions Club President Bobby Dunlap said these funds are designated to address this need by providing funds for student school supplies this year.
The Hewitt Lions Club has been providing service in the community since 1982. The club’s motto is “We Serve.” Interested persons should contact the club at hewittlionsclub@gmail.com.