Heartis donation

Gathered with the donated school supplies are Heartis residents (from left) LaNell Brem, Dudley Bumpass, Kathy Alford, University High School principal Dr. Ricky Edison, Walter Seib, Roxanne Swanson, Heartis Waco lifestyle director Tamara Allen and Jerry McCarver.

 Amanda Herring photo

Heartis Waco Assisted Living & Memory Care and University High School began working together two years ago.

Students helped residents with technology needs, performed at the facility’s Veterans Day program, and even volunteered to do the taxes for these residents.

Heartis gave back by holding a two-week school supply drive, and a group of Heartis residents delivered the collected school supplies to the school.

LaNell Brem, Kathy Alford, Walter Seib, Dudley Bumpass, Roxanne Swanson and Jerry McCarver were treated to a tour of the school by the principal, Dr. Ricky Edison.

It was a special treat for Brem because she is a University High alumna.

