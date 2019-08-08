Heartis Waco Assisted Living & Memory Care and University High School began working together two years ago.
Students helped residents with technology needs, performed at the facility’s Veterans Day program, and even volunteered to do the taxes for these residents.
Heartis gave back by holding a two-week school supply drive, and a group of Heartis residents delivered the collected school supplies to the school.
LaNell Brem, Kathy Alford, Walter Seib, Dudley Bumpass, Roxanne Swanson and Jerry McCarver were treated to a tour of the school by the principal, Dr. Ricky Edison.
It was a special treat for Brem because she is a University High alumna.