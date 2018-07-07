Heart of Texas RSVP, sponsored by McLennan Community College, honored hundreds of volunteers from its six-county region at the annual Volunteer Recognition Event June 9 at the Deering Center in Waco.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, State Sen.Brian Birdwell, and State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson were on hand to thank the volunteers for their service.
The 682 volunteers honored included 505 from the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and 177 from the Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps (RVDC).
Jim Usrey, of Hillsboro, was named the Volunteer of the Year. Usrey has volunteered at Hillsboro Interfaith Ministries for 13 years, providing general maintenance and plumbing duties while serving as the treasurer of the program.
HIM provides food and clothing to the less fortunate in the Hillsboro area.
Paul Michalka and Goldie Hill were runners-up for Volunteer of the Year.
Michalka has helped construct homes and train new volunteers with Waco’s Habitat for Humanity since 2012.
Hill, a retired nurse from Fairfield, has been serving at the Butler Senior Center for two years. She helps other seniors by checking vital signs, fixing equipment and serving meals.
For more information about Heart of Texas RSVP, contact director Susan Copeland at 299-8577 or scopeland@mclennan.edu.