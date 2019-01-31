Blanket presentation

Jesse Sanford with the Waco Nurse-Family Partnership Program accepts the items from Waco Knitters & Crocheters members (from left), Holly Land, Anna Cargill (contact person for the group’s baby blankets), Amanda Blackwell, Dottie Underwood, Sue Sellers, Carolyn Self, Ashley Romick, Terry Crook and Laura Young.

 Angela Squillace photo

The Waco Knitters & Crocheters group on Jan. 24 donated 18 hand-crafted baby blankets and 27 baby caps for local mothers in the Waco Nurse-Family Partnership Program.

The program provides one-on-one mentorship with a personal nurse, and is free to first-time mothers who qualify for WIC and/or Medicaid and lasts until the baby is 2 years old.

For more information on the Waco Nurse-Family Partnership Program, call 254-202-1130. It is located at 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 308.

Anyone who wants to help knit or crochet baby blankets can contact wacoknitters@gmail.com or visit the Waco Knitters & Crocheters page on Facebook.

