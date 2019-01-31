The Waco Knitters & Crocheters group on Jan. 24 donated 18 hand-crafted baby blankets and 27 baby caps for local mothers in the Waco Nurse-Family Partnership Program.
The program provides one-on-one mentorship with a personal nurse, and is free to first-time mothers who qualify for WIC and/or Medicaid and lasts until the baby is 2 years old.
For more information on the Waco Nurse-Family Partnership Program, call 254-202-1130. It is located at 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 308.
Anyone who wants to help knit or crochet baby blankets can contact wacoknitters@gmail.com or visit the Waco Knitters & Crocheters page on Facebook.