The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense agency at Camp Mabry in Austin, presented two awards in the spring to local residents.
The ESGR’s primary mission is to support National Guardsman and all of the U.S. military reserve branches and all local civilian employers who are in support of service members.
ESGR routinely recognizes and honors outstanding civilian employers who support military service members with the Secretary of Defense Patriot Award.
Chinita Scales, associate director of EMSI, was presented the Patriot Award. The award was recommended by Lt. Col. Patricia Herbelin, who is assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 301st Medical Squadron in Fort Worth, and works under the supervision of Scales at EMSI.
Herbelin also presented the USAF Certificate of Appreciation to Salina Michalak, the team lead at EMSI, for her support in assisting Herbelin maintaining a balance between her civilian, military and family life.