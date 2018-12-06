The Waco Knitters & Crocheters recently donated 75 hand-crafted scarves to be distributed to Special Olympics athletes in Austin during the Texas Winter Games in February. Pictured are (from left) Rayna Kraman, Terry Crook, Amy Macari (Special Olympics scarf project chair), Lori Keim, Karen Fleuriet, Cindy Rosser, Anna Cargill, Laura Young, Sue Sellers and Angela Squillace.

This is Special Olympics’ 50th year, so the 5-foot-long scarves were made with a touch of gold. Scarves are being collected through the end of January by Waco Knitters & Crocheters if anyone is interested in helping. For more information, email

wacoknitters@gmail.com or message WK&C on Facebook.