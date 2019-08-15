Grande Cares check

Pictured are (from left) Sertoman Sandra Westmoreland, Grande Cares representatives Lori Beam, John Smith, Bruce Carbonara and Julie Morris, Sertoman Currie Bishop, Grande Cares representatve Jackie Woods, Heart of Texas Sertoma President Alec Ylitalo and Sertoman John Westmoreland.

 Sertoma Club photo

Grande Communications employees, through their donations to the Grande Cares program, recently presented a gift of $2,000 to the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club.

The donation will be used to purchase hearing aids for children in Central Texas in need of hearing help.

The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club provides new state-of-the-art hearing aids to children, scholarships to high school seniors entering college in the hearing or interpreting field, and hearing screening audiometers and otoscopes to Region 12 schools.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you