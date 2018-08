Grande employees through their donations to the Grande Cares program presented a gift of $2,000 to the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club. This donation will be used to purchase hearing aids for children in Central Texas in need of hearing help. The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club provides new state-of-the-art hearing aids to children, scholarships to high school seniors, and hearing screening audiometers and otoscopes to Region 12 schools. Pictured are (from left) Grande Cares representatives Marty Lee and John Smith, HOT Sertoma Club President Alec Ylitalo and Grande representative Julie Morris.