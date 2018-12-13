Dr. Roland A. Goertz was presented with the McLennan County Medical Society’s fifth annual Presidential Distinguished Service Award at a banquet on Dec. 5 at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Chosen to receive this award by the MCMS president and board of directors, Goertz has a long history of service in the medical community, primarily as chief executive officer of the Heart of Texas Community Health Center Inc., overseeing all operations of the Waco Family Health Center since 1997.
He has served as president of the McLennan County Medical Society, and has long served on its board of directors, currently as a delegate to the Texas Medical Association.
Goertz, a family medicine physician, graduated medical school from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed his residency training at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
He subsequently completed a clinical teaching fellowship in family medicine in 1986 then received a Master’s in Business Administration from Baylor University in 2003.
In his 34-year medical career, he has been a physician in rural private practice, a family medicine residency program director at two Texas residencies, chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and the executive vice president for medical affairs of a large academic/private integrated physician/hospital organization.
He has served on numerous committees and commissions at the national, state and local levels. He was national president of the 110,000-member American Academy of Family Physicians from 2010-11 and also represented family medicine on the Council of Academic Societies of the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Goertz has served as chair of the National Association of Community Health Centers’ Educational Health Center Task Force, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Family Medicine Residency Advisory Committee, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and Waco Business League.
In addition, he has served as president of the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, Texas Association of Community Health Centers and the McLennan County Medical Society, receiving its Gold Headed Cane award in 2010.
He was recognized with the 2011 Distinguished Alumnus Award by the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Medical School Alumni Association and serves as a member of the Prosper Waco and Cooper Foundation boards.
Goertz and his wife, Rosemary, have three adult daughters and six grandchildren.