More than 20 automotive technology majors at Texas State Technical College will receive a financial boost this semester from a San Antonio-based automotive organization.
The nonprofit Community of Automotive Professionals, which runs CarFest in San Antonio, recently presented a $30,000 check for scholarships and equipment for Waco automotive technology students participating in last year’s event.
Waco TSTC students who took part in CarFest and participated in SkillsUSA last year were eligible for the $500 scholarships. TSTC automotive technology majors in Waco and Harlingen who have at least a 3.25 grade point average were also eligible, said Chris Perales, an instructor in TSTC’s Waco-based automotive technology program.
“This is to help them buy what they need to continue their education,” Perales said.
Patrick Bruce, 25, of Waco, is benefiting from a scholarship because of his grade-point average. He said the money will help pay for classes as he and his fianceé look to buy a house.
Other TSTC in Waco automotive technology majors that received scholarships are David Davis, Ramiro Hernandez, Jaeshon Jackson, Patrick Kaltenbach, Kevin Le, Krystal Marshall, Jens Moen, Joel Ramirez, Samuel Shimek, Shelby Terry, Ricardo Villegas and Andrew Whatley.
Local automotive technology students will participate in this year’s CarFest from April 5-7 at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.