The ninth annual “Spring Onto Summer Food Drive” will take place Saturday and is designed to help local food pantries better meet the increased demand for supplemental food that is expected during the summer — a time when there is also a decrease in food and monetary donations to the organizations.
Pantries to receive food are Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantries, Salvation Army and Caritas of Waco.
Individuals can donate food on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the four Walmart stores in the Waco area, Sam’s Club in Bellmead, Brookshire’s Food Store in Robinson or Brookshire Brothers in Lorena.
Among needed food items are canned meats, canned vegetables, cereals, baby food, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, dry beans, rice, corn meal and pasta/sauces. Monetary donations are also accepted.
For more information, contact Bob Gager at 254-722-9517; or shepherds.heart@yahoo.com; or contact Buddy Edwards at 254-722-7698 or bedwards@caritas-waco.org.