Flint Hills Resources recently made three grant presentations to the Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Elm Mott Fire and Rescue, and the city of Waco Fire Department as part of its Helping Heroes Program.
Bruceville-Eddy received $2,400 that will be used toward the purchase of a G-flex washer-extractor. Elm Mott received $4,084 for the purchase of two portable radios, and the city of Waco received $4,759, which will go toward the purchase of a drone.
In the past six years Flint Hills Resources has awarded more than $1 million in grants to emergency response organizations across Texas. More than $233,000 has been awarded in 2018.
While Flint Hills Resources has been supporting emergency responders for decades, it wasn’t until 2012 that the program became called the Helping Heroes Program.
Helping Heroes grants are used for safety equipment, training or anything first responders need to help keep them safe and do their jobs more efficiently.
The annual application period opens in June and recipients are selected by a team of internal and external safety experts.