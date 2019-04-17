The Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 Technology Foundation recently awarded school districts with nearly $53,000 in grant funds to support educational technology programs.
La Vega ISD’s primary campus received $7,150 to purchase technology that will help educators integrate engaging lessons and technology into the existing language arts curriculum for pre-K 3 through kindergarten students.
McGregor High School received $7,911 to purchase TI-84+ graphing calculators that will allow students to graph multiple graphs on one screen and in various colors. The advanced feature will help students increase their understanding of graphing multiple algebraic functions and extend knowledge of mathematical models.
Other grants went to Dawson ISD’s elementary campus, $9,800 to empower struggling readers and English as a second language students to read independently through the use of reading pens; Corsicana ISD’s elementary campus, $10,000 for devices that will help to transform classrooms into digital-learning communities; member districts in the Hill County Shared Service Arrangement, $10,000 to develop an Assistive Technology Lending Library; and Hillsboro ISD’s elementary school, $8,677 to add interactive technology to its newly adopted social and emotional learning curriculum.
Including these grants, the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation has awarded nearly $386,000 to school districts and charter schools, serving 14,236 students in Central Texas.
Education Service Center Region 12 focuses on helping schools save money and leverage resources in the classroom. One of 20 regional education service centers statewide, ESC Region 12 offers training and expert assistance to educators and school personnel in order to increase student achievement. ESC Region 12 offers effective, economical programs and services through professional development, expert assistance, direct services and alternative educator certification.
Based in Waco, ESC Region 12 serves 76 school districts, 10 charter and private/parochial schools in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.