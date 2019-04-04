Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 Technology Foundation recently awarded six school districts with nearly $53,000 in grant funds to support educational technology programs.
Hillsboro Elementary School received $8,677 to add interactive technology to its newly adopted social and emotional learning curriculum. The technology will help the district support academic proficiency through engaging, whole-group, interactive digital-learning and restorative practices.
The La Vega Primary campus received $7,150 to purchase technology that will help educators integrate engaging lessons and technology into the language arts curriculum for pre-K 3 through kindergarten students.
McGregor High School received $7,911 to purchase TI-84+ graphing calculators that will allow students to plot multiple graphs on one screen and in various colors. The advanced features will help students increase their understanding of graphing multiple algebraic functions and extend knowledge of mathematical models.
Member districts in the Hill County SSA (Shared Service Agreement) received $10,000 to develop an assistive technology lending library. This program is designed to help students with special needs increase their capabilities in the classroom.
Other grants went to elementary campuses in the Dawson and Corsicana school districts.
Including these grants, the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation has awarded nearly $386,000 to school districts and charter schools, serving 14,236 students in Central Texas.