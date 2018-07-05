Camp Success held its graduation ceremony June 29 for more than 500 children in this year’s program at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
During the ceremony, Rodney G. Bowden, dean of Baylor’s Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, accepted a check from Mason Claude Ervin, chairman of the Waco Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation, for a $1.6 million gift from the foundation to create a permanent endowment for Camp Success.
Camp Success is a free intensive summer language and literacy intervention program for children through the department of communication sciences and disorders in Baylor’s Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
The endowment will ensure the continued impact of Camp Success, providing resources for the program, supporting CSD faculty, staff and students as well as the growth of the department’s nationally ranked graduate program and enhancing community outreach to raise awareness about this resource for Central Texas children.
It also will provide resources for the annual end-of-camp ceremony, during which children and their families celebrate their progress and successful completion of the program.
“Through the endowment of Camp Success, the Waco Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation desires for all children to be able to read, opening the doors and windows of the world to them; thus allowing them the opportunity to become all they can be,” Ervin said.
Camp Success was launched in the summer of 2003, made possible by the contributions of both time and resources from members of the Waco Scottish Rite. Since then, the four-week summer camp has been offered annually at no cost to participants.
“Waco Scottish Rite has supported Camp Success over the past 15 years, through giving generously of their time and resources to impact the lives of hundreds of children with reading and language disorders,” said Camp Success director Michaela Ritter, Ed.D., associate professor of communication sciences and disorders and associate dean for undergraduate studies and international experiences in Robbins College.
“This generous endowment means a permanent continuation of this program. It is truly a blessing to us all. We are thankful to Waco Scottish Rite for this life-changing gift and for the opportunity to continue to serve and transform the lives of children with language and literacy challenges.”
This year, 48 CSD graduate students worked alongside department faculty, with support from Baylor CSD undergraduates, to provide evaluation, therapy and pre/post-testing for children ages 5 to 17 with language and literacy disorders that affect vocabulary, word relationships, sentence structure, sound structure, reading, writing and spelling.
Due to the demonstrated effectiveness of the program and the increasing number of children with communication disorders, Camp Success has continued to grow at a rapid pace — graduating a program-high 96 children in the summer of 2018.