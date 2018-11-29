David Greenup, dressed as Buddy the Elf from the Will Ferrell movie "Elf," prepares to get on the Lorena Chamber of Commerce float that took part in Saturday's Christmas in the Country parade in Lorena.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 30, 2018 @ 2:11 am