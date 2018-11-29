Lorena parade elf

David Greenup, dressed as Buddy the Elf from the 2003 Will Ferrell movie “Elf,” prepares to get on the Lorena Chamber of Commerce float that took part in Saturday’s Christmas in the Country parade in Lorena.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

