Dalton Collier, 17, a senior at Rapoport Academy Meyer High School and Scout member of Troop 453, recently completed an Eagle Scout project to build two stations for loaning out life jackets at a Lake Waco park.
With members of his troop, Dalton built two life jacket loaner stations at Twin Bridges Park at Lake Waco.
He sent out a social media blast seeking donations of life jackets and received more than 100 life jackets to provide to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Waco.
Building supplies for the project were donated by K. Paul Holt, Gross-Yowell, Parsons Roofing, Simply Shade and Windows, Emerson Construction and Window World.
Dalton is the son of Marcena Collier and Gordon Collier.