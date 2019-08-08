Meals on Wheels Waco received a $2,500 grant from Meals on Wheels America for its pet support program.
Funding will be used to provide food, supplies and care for the pets of area clients, which can often be a financial and physical challenge for clients on their own, according to MOW Waco Executive Director Debbie King.
“Keeping pets healthy helps keep our seniors healthy, physically and emotionally,” King said. “We started this program because our clients were sharing their meals with their pets. Now, we can make sure pets are fed and healthy through preventative services offered by the Animal Birth Control Clinic.”
In total, Meals on Wheels America has granted over $100,000 to more than 40 local programs through the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets initiative this year. Funding is made possible in part through a donation from the former Banfield Charitable Trust.
To date, the grant program has distributed more than $2.5 million in funding and pet food donations.
“We know a pet’s companionship can significantly impact the physical health and mental well-being of homebound seniors for the better, but we also know that all too often, income restrictions or mobility limitations make it challenging for seniors to care for their pets without a helping hand,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “We’re thrilled that support from the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets program will enable Meals on Wheels Waco to provide pet food and other necessary services to local seniors to reduce some of that stress and make it easier for them to remain healthy and comforted at home with their beloved companions,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander.
In 2018, Meals on Wheels Waco was able to help 115 homebound seniors with pet food or connect them with the Animal Birth Control Clinic where their pets received preventative veterinary care. A total of 293 cats and dogs received services through this program and 15,000 pounds of pet food were donated and distributed.