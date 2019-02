The Westphalia Knights of Columbus held a 42 domino tournament on Jan. 27 and drew a record 56 players. Brian Hoover (front row, center) won all eight games to claim first place. Ernest Dieterich (front row, left) won all but one game to take second, and Leslie Hoff placed third. All three were presented a set of dominos by James Kahlig (back row, left) and Joseph Doskocil.