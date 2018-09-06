Bill Dietz Jr., president of Dietz Financial Services LLC, was named chair of the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Dietz previously held the position of vice chair, and was originally appointed to the board of directors by Gov. Rick Perry in 2009.
The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) was created as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1994 at the direction of the Texas Legislature to serve as a self-sustaining, statewide affordable housing provider.
TSAHC provides a variety of affordable housing programs targeting the housing needs of low-income families and other underserved populations which do not have acceptable housing options through conventional financial channels.
TSAHC receives no state-appropriated funding, but is subject to state oversight.
The board of directors is appointed by the governor, who also names the chair.
“The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation exists because every Texan deserves safe, decent and affordable housing,” Dietz said. “It has been fulfilling and exciting to see how the work of this organization, on behalf of the state, has directly impacted the lives of people in my hometown of Waco and throughout the state.”
Dietz has been a financial adviser in Waco for more than 20 years. In addition to his volunteer role as chairman of TSAHC, he is assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 308, is on the board of directors of the Waco Civic Theatre and the McLennan Community College Foundation, and serves the city of Waco on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
He is a member of the Rotary Club of Waco. The Dietz family attends St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waco, where he serves as a member of the church vestry.