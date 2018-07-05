The annual Noah and Ruth Jackson Scholarship Fund awards were presented to seven high school students who are college-bound this year.
Each recipient received $500. An eighth student, Jordan Haywood, who is a 2018 graduate of Truett Seminary, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
The high school students are JonNeshia Andrews, who is headed to Stephen F. Austin State University; Cambrie Burruss, who will attend Huston-Tillotson University; Trae Cherry, who is going to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; SaVanna A. Gray, who is headed to Prairie View A&M University; Malaika Lee, who is headed to Prairie View A&M University; Tyrick K. James, who is going to Tulane University; and Tania Evone Shaw, who will attend McLennan Community College.
A total of $4,500 was given out.
The students are all members of Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church where the Jacksons attend.