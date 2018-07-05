Jackson scholarship recipients

Pictured for the scholarship recognition are (front row, from left) Ruth Jackson, Malaika Lee, Cambrie Burruss, Noah Jackson, (back row) JonNeshia Andrews, SaVanna A. Gray, Trae Cherry and Tania Evone Shaw. Not pictured are Tyrick K, James and Jordan Haywood.

 Ruth Jackson photo

The annual Noah and Ruth Jackson Scholarship Fund awards were presented to seven high school students who are college-bound this year.

Each recipient received $500. An eighth student, Jordan Haywood, who is a 2018 graduate of Truett Seminary, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

The high school students are JonNeshia Andrews, who is headed to Stephen F. Austin State University; Cambrie Burruss, who will attend Huston-Tillotson University; Trae Cherry, who is going to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; SaVanna A. Gray, who is headed to Prairie View A&M University; Malaika Lee, who is headed to Prairie View A&M University; Tyrick K. James, who is going to Tulane University; and Tania Evone Shaw, who will attend McLennan Community College.

A total of $4,500 was given out.

The students are all members of Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church where the Jacksons attend.

