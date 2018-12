Members of the Waco High School Show Choir sing the national anthem at the State of the State Luncheon held Wednesday at the Waco Hippodrome. The luncheon was organized by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and included Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar along with local officials in state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury; state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco; and state Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station.

Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte