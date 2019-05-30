Classical Conversations home-school students were recognized as Memory Masters for 2019 at their campuses. To earn Memory Master recognition, each student was required to recite from memory with 100 percent accuracy more than 400 facts.
This year’s Cycle 1 content included 161 events and people in world history, 45 U.S. presidents, 120 locations and features in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. In addition, students memorized Latin noun declensions, English prepositions and 24 facts each from math and science.