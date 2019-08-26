Chip Gaines’ latest project aims to crowdsource kindness well beyond Waco city limits.
The “Fixer Upper” star is asking fans on social media to participate in #makeKINDNESSloud, to perform random acts of kindness and challenge others to do the same. Gaines announced the effort through a post on the blog of his wife, Joanna Gaines.
The post begins by alluding to shootings in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; Southaven, Mississippi and Gilroy, California. On August 5, the Magnolia Twitter account announced Magnolia Market’s net profits from the previous weekend would be donated to local organizations assisting each affected community.
“The way I see it, how we choose to interact with our neighbors, our coworkers, the people online, the check-out clerk at the grocery store, and even the person who mindlessly cuts us off in traffic has a profound effect on how others will choose to interact with us,” Gaines wrote. “Because here’s the other thing I believe about kindness: It’s contagious.”
Gaines wrote that #MakeKINDNESSloud, on the other hand, is intended to encourage smaller gestures.
Participants can print out tear-off fliers that encourage passerby to tear off and perform a kind act, which could be anything from paying for a stranger’s meal to volunteering at a local charity. There are four different templates total, one of which is specifically intended for children. One is blank, giving participants the chance to fill in their own random acts of kindness.
Some of those fliers, now removed, could be spotted around Magnolia Silos in downtown Waco through the weekend.
The hashtag campaign caught on with public schools in particular, with teachers and students throughout Texas, as well as a few other states, participating.
Margaret Weiser, a “Fixer Upper” fan from New York who visited the Silos on Monday with her friends Sarah Burns and Deandra Contangelo, said she liked how widespread participation can be.
“I think that’s the cool part about it,” Weiser said. “You can print it pretty much anywhere. It’s not just reaching Waco.”