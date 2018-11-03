Chilton ISD Superintendent Brandon Hubbard has been named the 2018 John Hoyle Educational Leadership Award recipient.
The award will be presented during the John Hoyle Administrative Leadership Institute (ALI) Banquet on Nov. 29.
Hubbard, a 16-year veteran of public education, has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent. Having served the last seven years in Chilton ISD as the secondary principal, interim superintendent and superintendent, Hubbard began his career as a science teacher at A.J. Moore Academy in Waco ISD.
The John Hoyle Leadership Award is presented to a practicing educator who is making a difference in the lives of all students for the betterment of society. Each selected recipient “leads with love,” is a futurist with “one foot in the present and one foot in the future,” champions all students, and faces challenges with integrity and resolve.
Hubbard said he believes that this award is a reflection of the commitment and dedication of all administrators, staff, teachers and community members who serve Chilton ISD.
The Hoyle award is named after John Hoyle, professor of K-12 administration and an authority on educational leadership. It is sponsored by Texas A&M University’s School of Education and the Texas Association of School Administrators.