Brazos Education Foundation scholarship recipients for 2018 are (front row, from left) Judith Hernandez, Emily Hines, Isabela Lozano, Crystal Leon, Ariel Johnson, (back row) Zachary Bartek, Dawson Brown, Emmanuel Avila Jr., Makayla Caudle and Courtney Klaus. Not pictured are Brett Castanon and Kylie Rawlins.