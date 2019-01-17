Twelve students received 2019 Blackland Income Growth Scholarships at the Blackland Income Growth conference in Waco. Recipients are (front row, from left) Kolby Dague, a Holland 4-H Club member in Bell County; Braylee Mackie, of Troy and an Oenaville 4-H member in Bell County; Brittnee Hamilton, an Otto 4-H member in Falls County; Morgan Bradshaw, a Livestock 4-H Club member in Grayson County; Bailey McCollum, a Whitewright 4-H member in Grayson County; Claire Crow, a Robinson 4-H member in McLennan County; (back row) Grace Lauderdale, a Heart of Texas 4-H member from Waco; Olivia Pankonien, a Heart of Texas 4-H member from Mart; Scott Widner, a Thorndale 4-H member in Milam County; Katie Whitfield, a Texas Wranglers 4-H Club member and Keller High School student in Tarrant County; Heather Baker, a Georgetown 4-H member in Williamson County; and Payton Holcomb, a Georgetown 4-H member in Williamson County.