Almost 400 local students received degrees as part of Baylor University's spring graduating class of nearly 3,000 in May.

Belton

Teresa Grace Blumenthal, Master of Arts — Spanish

Hannah Crawford Dowdy, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Mackenzie Elizabeth Keiper, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Nathan Allen Lunde, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Caroline Elizabeth Mahler, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Jonathan Starlin Stanfill, Master of Science — Mathematics

Cameron Lee Watkins, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Stacie Kay Winkler, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Brentyn Allen Young, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism

China Spring

Sarah Marie Baldwin, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Matthew Stephen Oliver, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, Entr and Corporate Innovation

Travis Levi Rollins, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Lauren Gail Walker, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Clifton

Marisela Devora, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Copperas Cove

Natalia Betancur Henao, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Hunter Marie Garcia, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entrepreneurship

Cranfills Gap

Dustin James Lang, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Crawford

Tanner Blair Christensen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Karen Jill Davis, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Tyler Givens Smith, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (summa cum laude)

Eddy

Blake Andrew Bostick, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Fairfield

Alexandra Lee Carroll, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Franklin

Sarah Anne Davis, Bachelor of Arts — Anthropology, History (magna cum laude)

Gatesville

Emily Megan Kent, Bachelor of Science — Geology

Lindsey Rebecca Lozada, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Amber Marie Ludtke Smith, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Hamilton

Sarah Jane Beshears, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training

Harker Heights

Meghan Sheridan Basso, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities

Shaun Michael Gordon, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering

Justin Marcus Howard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Audrey Brooke Karcher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Jacob Bradley Larson, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Cydney Bianca Marco, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism

Hearne

Megan Brionna Villarreal, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies

Hewitt

Timothy Luke Arterbury, BS in Computer Science — Computer Science (cum laude)

Katherine Luisa Carriveau, Master of Arts — Spanish

Connor Allan Griffin, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Clayton Robert Hall III, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Rebecca Whitten Poe Hays, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion

Bisma Ikram, Bachelor of Science — Neuroscience (summa cum laude)

James Clayton King, Doctor of Philosophy — Statistics

Hunter Andrew Solano, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Matthew Frank Wilson, Doctor of Philosophy — Philosophy

Hillsboro

Amy Lynn Gaston, Master of Science in Education — Sports Management

Hubbard

Sharon Kay Turner, Bachelor of Arts — Art History

Killeen

Casey Doody, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration

Christian Javier Hernandez-Zegada, Bachelor of Science — Neuroscience

Keyshawn Tamarick Johnson, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Joy Patricia Moton, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism

Maya Angela Ross, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Nathan Samuel Wallace, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist

Lorena

Ashlyn Elaine Bell, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)

Chloe Grace Connally, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Grant Walker Linnstaedter, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management (magna cum laude)

Alexis Rose Workman, Bachelor of Arts — Classics

Lott

Derwin Audric Friesen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting

McGregor

Emma Taylor Deaconson, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Michaela Ashley Donahoo, Bachelor of Science — Geology

Lauren Rachelle Higgins, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)

Jenna Rae Joos, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Thomas Michael Klaskin, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Steven Alan Krause, Bachelor of Arts — Film and Digital Media

Bryan Christipher Maine, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion

Reid Cunzalo Nagle, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Risk Management and Insurance

Sarah Elaine O'Connor, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Sarah Ashley Padilla, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Barret Brown Robinson, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Christian Dade Sellers, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Rachel Elizabeth Taylor, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Studio Art

Mackenzie Reed Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Studio Art

Moody

Ryan Keith White, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics, Anthropology (cum laude)

Nolanville

Dylan Michael McHugh, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Riesel

Lacy Ann Miller, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies

James Andrew Wooley, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management

Robinson

Shelby Jo Abbe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Ashley Alexis Bearden, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education

Shayna Lynne Bettinger, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work (cum laude)

Wendy Leigh Cox, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education

Roseanna Marie Lingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing (cum laude)

Sydnee Michele Nichols, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies (magna cum laude)

Brandon Rickabaugh, Master of Arts — Philosophy

Hannah Elizabeth Rosenkranz, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Theatre Performance (magna cum laude)

Jonah Matthew Salazar, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies

Jacob Scott Sherwin, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics, French

Rachel Nicole Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing (cum laude)

Coleman Shane Swoveland, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist

Salado

Peyton Womack, Bachelor of Science in Education — Middle Grades Mathematics

Temple

Dustin Liao Chen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, International Business

Caleb Michael Damron, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration

Hannah Grace Eaton, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Jad Mike Halabi, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management

Manuel Hernandez, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, International Business (cum laude)

David Dunham Hensley Shine, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Professional Selling, Entrepreneurship

Crystal Ann Walker, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Thornton

Raely Danielle Sherrod, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies

Troy

Miranda Mae Allred, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Valley Mills

Grant Steven Swingler, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist

Waco

Alexandria Marie Alaman, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Mohammad Alawadi, Bachelor of Science — Chemistry

Tyler Sonja Albarado, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology

Michelle Josephine Alessandro, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Scott Michael Anderson, Master of Arts — History

Kimberly Taise Andrade, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Justice Ramine Arman, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Truitt Gordon Arnhart, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Chelsey Brianne Art, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

May Atassi, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance

Faith Tope Awoniyi, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies

David Sellers Aycock, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration

Courtney Blair Bacon, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies

Jade Rochelle-LeeAnn Bailey, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Human Resources Management (cum laude)

Cailin Jaye Ballard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

C. Carter Barnett III, Bachelor of Arts — Arabic and Middle East Studies, History (summa cum laude)

Delany Justice Baum, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies

Virginia A. Berg, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities

Berkley William Bonjonia, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Michael David Bower, Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Jennifer Lynn Bradley, Master of Science in Economics — Economics

Shamika Joylisia Bradshaw, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Jena Fae Brannon, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities

David Alexander Brighton, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Erik Taylor Broussard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Management Information Systems; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Management Information Systems

Joseph D Brower, Bachelor of Arts — Philosophy

CaitlinAnn McClure Brown, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences

Kristen Breana Brown, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences

Danielle Kathleen Bryant, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Morgan Victoria Burford, Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Emily Catherine Burton-Wood, Bachelor of Arts — English

Deanna Chelsea Calder, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

Ryan Sterling Cantrell, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management

Gabriella A. Carbonara, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology

Jonathan Paul Jules Carr, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Brooke Madison Carter, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)

Alondra Castillo, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Jinjie Chen, Master of Science — Statistics

Mills Chenot, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management Information Systems

Wallace Chipidza, Doctor of Philosophy — Information Systems

Junshik John Choe, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

John-Mark Clemenson, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Jessica Lauren Cobaugh, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Hayden Ray Coie, Master of Music — Piano Pedagogy and Performance

Nicholas Ryan Coker, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar

Ariana Elyse Coleman, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, International Business

Gabriella Marie Conte, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Peter Samuel Coogan, Master of Science — Mathematics

Samantha Leanne Cook, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Reed Anderson Cooper, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Entrepreneurship ; Master of Taxation — Taxation, Entrepreneurship

Nicholas James Cox, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Owen Drew Craven, Master of Science — Geology

Loren Nissi Crawford, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Abigail Chia Croxton, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Kilikina Elizabeth Cummings, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Sports, Sponsorship, and Sales

Kimo Robert Cummings, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

Melissa Curtis, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education

Michael A. Daniliuc, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Chabraba David, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Rachael Anne Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Robert Jackson Decker, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Riley David DeHaan, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering (summa cum laude)

Christina Maria Delgado, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Cameron John Dexter Torti, Master of Arts — Curriculum and Instruction

Zhiying Diao, BS in Public Health — Public Health

Prescott James Duszynski, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing (cum laude)

Hannah Dyar, Master of Arts — Spanish

Hannah Nicole Dye, Bachelor of Science — Environmental Science (cum laude)

Tafara Jermaine Dzingirai, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Michaela Marie Eason, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities

Miriah Lauren Edwards, Master of Arts — Communication

Hannah Lee Engstrom, Master of Arts — Museum Studies

Shelly Faye Fanning, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Aya Hussein Farhat, Master of Arts — Communication

Yanting Feng, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance

Alexandra Va Lear Pasi Fitzmaurice, Master of Science — Mathematics

Erica A Fleming, Bachelor of Science in Education — Mid Grades Eng/Lang/Arts/Read

Kayla Rose Follis, Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Bonnie Lynn Forbes, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management Information Systems, Marketing

Mackenzie Elizabeth Foster, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences

Ana Maria Gallegos, Bachelor of Science in Education — Secondary Eng/Lang/Arts/Read (cum laude)

Junelyn Gail Gamayot Gamao, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Brandon Gamez, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Yu Gao, Bachelor of Science — Applied Mathematics

Catherine Mary Garcia, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Abdullah Naser Ghali, Bachelor of Science — Biology (cum laude)

Bailee Rhea Gill, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Gian Goff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Elizabeth A. Goyette, Master of Arts — Political Science

Joseph Perry Graham, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism

Carlyn Bell Grandcolas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Bethany Ariel Gray, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology, Theatre Arts (summa cum laude)

Ashton Taylor Griffin, Bachelor of Music — Applied Music

Allison D. Gutierrez, Education Specialist — School Psychology

Austin Thekla Gutzke, Bachelor of Arts — English (cum laude)

Samuel Wilson Hall, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting (cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Accounting

Audrey Aileen Hamlin, Bachelor of Science in Education — Special Education All Level (summa cum laude)

Katelynn Brooke Hamm, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training

Kaylee Nicole Harcrow, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, Management

Kaellen Ann Harrington, BS in Computer Science — Computer Science

Kelly Ann Harris, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Haley Lynn Haskew, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Accounting

Jessica Leigh Hastings, BS in Engineering — Engineering (magna cum laude)

Tara Renee Hawkins, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Tristan Michael Hawkins, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training

Luke McEwan Haynes, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology

Neils Christian Hazen, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Marissa Elyse Hemenway, Master of Science — Exercise Physiology

Rachel Ann Hengesh, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Media Business

Daniel Joseph Hibbs, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (magna cum laude)

Abigail Higgins, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (magna cum laude)

Wesley David Hill, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entr and Corporate Innovation, Real Estate

Amanda D Hinshaw, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education

Thomas Colby Holler, Bachelor of Arts — Economics

Michael Jacob Holmes, Master of Science — Exercise Physiology

Alexis Dionne Hooker, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Michael Wayne Hopkins, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Matthew Christopher Huizinga, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Finance

Hannah Jane Humphrey, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Katherine Elizabeth Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology

Whitney Caroline Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Education — Middle Grades Mathematics (summa cum laude)

Nathan Allen Hutcherson, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

Marissa Elaine Hyland, Master of Science — Sports Pedagogy

Matthew Todd Jackson, Doctor of Philosophy — Chemistry

Eufemia Guadalupe Jaimes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Priscilla Joy Olivia James, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Lauren Griffith Jameson, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Yoona Jeong, Master of Music — Conducting

Peter Jonnathan Jimenez, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Nichol Miriam John, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Hannah Victoria Johnson, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Hayden Eugene Johnson, Bachelor of Science — Geology

Nicole Meade Johnson, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Elise Danielle Jones, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Marguerite Joy Kearney, Bachelor of Arts — International Studies

Amber Elizabeth Keil, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Steve Kemgang, Bachelor of Arts — French

Blake Victor Kent, Doctor of Philosophy — Sociology

Julianne Elizabeth Kerner, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)

Shayan Ahmad Khan, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Yera Kim, Master of Music — Performance

Aimee Ihlenfeld King, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Kasey Elizabeth Kinzel, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies

Dylan Blake Kirby, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Jared Nicholas Kloeker, Bachelor of Science in Education — Secondary Social Studies

Noelle Kenon Knee, Bachelor of Science in Education — Spanish (summa cum laude)

Kristin Elizabeth Koch, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

Xifeng Kong, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance

Spencer Krauss, Master of Arts — Political Science

Kaley Joanne Kreidler, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)

Yasmin Christine Laird, Bachelor of Science in Education — Spanish

Kelsey Rae Landrum, BS in Public Health — Public Health (cum laude)

Benjamin Paul Leavitt, Master of Arts — History

David Seonghoon Lee, Master of Taxation — Taxation

Shyanne Nicole Lee, Bachelor of Science — Chemistry (magna cum laude)

Mary Elizabeth Leece, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering (magna cum laude)

Caitlen Marie Lehrmann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing

Lenneth S Li, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Michael Vincent Lopez, Bachelor of Arts — History

Marcos Luna Hoyas, Master of Arts — Communication

Dyllan Antonio Macias, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering

James Andrew Mackenzie, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (summa cum laude)

Katherine Ann Mackenzie, Master of Arts — Museum Studies

Kylan Farrell Mahler, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Taxation — Taxation

Brooklynn Nicole Mann, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Dawna Sue Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology

Paul Knowlton McClure, Doctor of Philosophy — Sociology

Austin McDaniel, Master of Arts — International Relations

Erin Marie McGrew, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology

Ross Michael McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Casey Graham McPherson, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Megan Paulina McRae, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (summa cum laude)

Alessandra Cristina Mendiola, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences

Jason Greer Miller, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting

Lynneth Jean Miller, Doctor of Philosophy — History

Sarah Beth Miller, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs

Khant Minn, Master of Arts — Physics

John David Moreton, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (magna cum laude)

Molly Elizabeth Morris, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics

Nicholas Paul Mosser, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Christian Keigo Mull, Bachelor of Science — Biochemistry

Courtney Danielle Muncey, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work

Karlyn Ann Murphy, Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Hope Balfa Mustakim, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Theodore James Nash, Bachelor of Arts — Economics

Rachel Rebecca Neubert, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology (summa cum laude)

Dana Xavier Nguyen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Christian Robert Nichols, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance

Angelica Tram Anh Nowling, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management

Jose Antonio Olivas Jr., BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Interior Design

Joshua Kayode Omotoso, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Finance

Grace Jacquelyn Ouellette, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar

Megin Mercy Parayil, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies

Syed Saahil Saadath Pasha, Bachelor of Science — Biology

John Hieu Pham, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Daniel Jacobo Pinillos, Bachelor of Science — Geology

Collin Pittman, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Huiyao Qiu, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Courtney Gayle Quirk, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences

Danielle Hailes Raney, MS in Information Systems — Information Systems

Patrick Reynolds Reinschmidt Jr., Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, Management Information Systems

Mads Christian Reynolds, Master of Science — Mathematics

Sarvin Rezayat, MS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering

Caleb Rhee, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Domenique Rieder-Gasca, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)

Hannah Riddle Rigg, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Tazz Richard Roy Rodoni, Bachelor of Science — Biology, Biochemistry

Ginger Nicole Rodriguez, Master of Arts — Spanish

Jessica Grace Rogers, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Hunter Dillon Ross, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entrepreneurship (magna cum laude)

Imani Nicole Rouse, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology

Jessenia Andrea Ruiz, Bachelor of Arts — Communication (magna cum laude)

Jeanne Noelie Samake, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education

Zachary Ryan Schaser, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (summa cum laude)

Tanner Michael Schnitz, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Kaylyn Amanda Schultz, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education

Zachary A. Sheldon, Master of Arts — Communication

Paige Elizabeth Shellhorse, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Shamira Ann Shepherd, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science

Kuanhan Shi, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering, Mathematics

Pawandeep Singh, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing

Blair Frances Sivess, Bachelor of Science — Biology

Nathaniel Allyn Smith, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting

Katherine Elizabeth Smith, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion

Janice Elaine Smith, Bachelor of Science — Mathematics

David Glasier Somerville, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies

Nathaniel Stickney, Master of Science — Computer Science

Samuel Christian Still, Bachelor of Arts — Great Texts-Western Tradition (cum laude)

Rachel Elizabeth Stone, Bachelor of Arts — Biology

Chelsea Ann Strawn, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science (cum laude)

Kenadi Lynn Sutton, Bachelor of Science — Geology

Calleigh Theresa Swift, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies

Jennifer Elaine Tavares, MS in Biomedical Engineering — Biomedical Engineering

Austin Rich Taylor, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Savanna Nicole Taylor, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Abigail Louise Thompson, Master of Music — Church Music

Carlye Elizabeth Thornton, Master of Arts — Journalism

Amy Michele Tomlinson, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration

Chelsy Nicole Torben, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology

Carrie Tran, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Jonah D. Tull, Bachelor of Science in Education — Physical Education All Level

Brooke Lacey Uptmore, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Raquel Brilliana Urdiales, Bachelor of Arts — Anthropology

Abigail Rae van Hooff, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education

Justin Nicholas Vance, Bachelor of Music Education — Instrumental Music

Jennifer Marie VanNatta, Bachelor of Science — Biochemistry, Spanish (magna cum laude)

Tyler John Vassar, Education Specialist — School Psychology

Ana Laura Vielledent Olea, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Holly Lyn Vinson, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies

Anastasia Nicole Walton, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (summa cum laude)

Jing Chih Wang, Bachelor of Music — Applied Music (summa cum laude)

Sara Racquel Warner, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Samuel Joseph Watson, Master of Arts — Communication

Chengli Wei, Doctor of Philosophy — Electrical & Comp Engineering

Amy Katherine Wenzel, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Apparel Merchandising

Nicholas Richard Werse, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion

Julianne Rosalie White, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Jonathan Christopher Wielenga, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Ashley Michelle Willard, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Ashley Marie Pomaikai Williams, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration

Zachary Alan Williams, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering

Gatlyn Lawrence Wittenburg, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology

Robert Chase Wolf, Bachelor of Arts — Chemistry

Tahlene Rose Yacoubian, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology

Alexis R. Youst, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance

Dan Yu, Master of Music — Performance, Piano Pedagogy and Performance

Keran Zhang, Master of Science — Computer Science

Binzhi Zhao, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Qi Zhou, Doctor of Philosophy — Statistics

Brandon Michael Zuercher, Bachelor of Science — Nutrition Sciences

West

Kaitlin Kerr Garland, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Whitney

Lauren Elaine Callaway, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, Management

Woodway

Leslie Michell Cates, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entr and Corporate Innovation

Bre'Anne Nicole Golding, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology

Preston Thomas Hacker, Bachelor of Arts — Communication

Anneka Lenae Harralson, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education

Madison Elizabeth Horner, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Management (summa cum laude)

Brianna M. Johnson, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders

Xing Meng, Master of Science — Statistics

Lyle Gregory Sherman, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management, Management Information Systems

Fisher Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies

Meg Ellen Wallace, Master of Social Work — Social Work

Jeremy Patrick Weaver, Bachelor of Arts — Spanish (cum laude)

Stephanie Ann Welch, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies (summa cum laude)

For the complete list of graduates, visit https://www.baylor.edu/mediacommunications/index.php?id=87572

