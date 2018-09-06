Baylor University junior and Golden Girl featured twirler Adaline Bebo placed third at the 34th World Baton Twirling Championships in August at the Osceola Heritage Park Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.
Nearly 200 of the world’s best sport baton twirlers from 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Japan, competed for medals in the twirling equivalent of the Olympic Games.
Bebo, 21, earned a spot on Team USA by taking third place in the final round of the U.S. trials, held July 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, during the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships.
Bebo has been twirling for 12 years and participated in her fourth World Championships.
Bebo competed in the Senior Women’s Freestyle Division. She placed third with a total score of 85.2167, behind fellow American Savannah Miller (90.2583) and champion Tomoe Nichigaki of Japan (92.9542).
The World Baton Twirling Championships were held a month after the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships, where Bebo won the title of Grand National Strut Champion, a title she also won in 2016. In addition, she took top honors in 21-year-old Dance Twirl, Solo and Strut.
Bebo is a junior at Baylor , where she is studying neuroscience in the Interdisciplinary Core Honors Program. She serves as captain of the Golden Girls and is a member of the Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity.
The reigning Miss Park Cities, Bebo was named first runner-up to Miss Texas in June. Her Miss America platform is “No Limitations: Empowered by Possibilities” and she is involved in efforts to develop and fund an all-inclusive, adaptive playground in Waco for children with disabilities and special needs.