Samantha Yruegas, a fifth-year Ph.D. student in chemistry and biochemistry at Baylor University, has been named to the Periodic Table of Younger Chemists by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).
The program celebrates the International Year of the Periodic Table by recognizing 118 young chemists — one for each element of the periodic table — who embody the mission and core values of IUPAC through their research, teaching and outreach.
Yruegas was selected by IUPAC to represent erbium (Er), a soft, silvery metallic element, on the periodic table. However, her chemistry research centers on another element, boron.
“We’re interested in making molecules that are both new and have utility toward materials,” Yruegas said. “We start with typical organic building blocks and incorporate boron atoms within the structure.
“Then we explore the reactivity and electronic properties of the resulting molecules. We’d like to be able to make compounds that are a specific color or fluoresce in a specific way so they can be used in OLED (organic light emitting diode) products, whether that’s for lighting or for a display like a TV.”
In addition to potential applications in electronics, Yruegas’ work could potentially lead to pharmaceutical advances, as these types of compounds have been used to treat dermatological ailments such as eczema and fungal infections.
After completing her Ph.D. at Baylor, Yruegas will begin work as a postdoctoral fellow in the Chirik Group at Princeton University under the leadership of Paul Chirik, Ph.D., the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry.